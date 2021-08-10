KRDO Newsradio 105.5 FM, 1240 AM 92.5 FM

August 10, 2021
The 36th Annual Space Symposium, hosted by the Space Foundation, is coming up this month, starting August 23rd. Guests Bernadette Maisel, senior director - program initiatives, Space Foundation; and Reggie Ash, Chief Defense Development Officer, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC were on. More info: spacesymposium.org.
August 10, 2021
ABC News Correspondent Katherine Faulders looks at the $3.5 trillion proposed budget.
August 10, 2021
Pueblo Fire Department investigating a fire at the Albany Events Center, preliminary hearing in Barry Morphew case continues, your weather and more.
August 10, 2021
Dana Schield highlights a summer special and gives an update on what's happening at the Colorado Springs Airport.
August 10, 2021
Dr. Hazem Ubaissi talks about how much sleep we need.
August 9, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he's hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by the end of August and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. That approval will hopefully encourage more unvaccinated Americans to get their shots as the delta variant continues to surge through much of the United States -- with many of the infected being children. One example: children with COVID-19 used to make up 1% of patients hospitalized at Children's Hospital New Orleans. Now they account for about 20%, according to Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans. He said about half of the children hospitalized are under 2 years old. Most of the others are between 5 and 10 years old, so too young to be vaccinated. And National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins expanded on that with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos this weekend saying: "We know that kids under 12 are likely to get infected and if we don't have masks in schools, this virus will spread more widely" putting kids right back into the remote learning they were in when the pandemic first began. Back-to-school season has already begun.
August 9, 2021
All U.S. service members will have to roll up their sleeves for COVID shots by mid-September.
August 9, 2021
Amy Long with VisitCOS and Dona Webb with the Royal Gorge Bridge highlight the Royal Gorge area.
August 9, 2021
Kathy Hook gives some tips for your college students as they head to campus.
August 9, 2021
Air Quality Alert in effect, Manitou Springs requiring masks, your weather and more.
August 9, 2021
ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky has the latest on Governor Andrew Cuomo.
August 9, 2021
ABC News Correspondent Tom Rivers has the latest as the Tokyo Olympics end and looks ahead to the next games.
August 8, 2021
This week on the Real Estate Realities Show with Justin Hermes he's going to tell us "What's to come, finishing strong in the 4th quarter". Ben Darby from Mainstreet Insurance will also be joining Justin this week to talk about saving big money on your coverage plans.
August 8, 2021
This is your August 8, 2021 Weekend Morning On-Demand News Update
August 8, 2021
Greg Coopmand talks with Carolyn Wilson, Public Relations Specialist for Rocky Mountain PACE.
August 8, 2021
Bell & Pollock ask if you have enough insurance coverage.
August 7, 2021
Bell & Pollock talks about liability premises when it comes to opiods.
August 7, 2021
Rick Stevens talks with Kyle Fisk with Fisk Mortgage.
August 7, 2021
Jay Garvens continues with his "Real Estate by Region" special with "Buy Now, Retire Later". Kelsie Cameron from Colorado Springs Body Sculpting will join Jay and discuss how investing in your health will make sure what kind of retirement you have too!
August 7, 2021
This is your Weekend Morning On-Demand News Update August 7, 2021
August 6, 2021
Police on the lookout for a dangerous prisoner in Teller County.
August 6, 2021
Spirit Airlines still can’t seem to overcome its problems this week as it has cancelled hundreds more flights today and its passengers remain stranded in random cities. Today the CEO is telling ABC News it will take until probably the middle of next week to get back on track and that until then, there will be cancellations every day. He says getting the airline back up and running has been more complex than they expected, particularly with getting crews where they need to be and getting passengers out on flights. He says it’s like putting a puzzle back together. The airline blames weeks of weather, staffing, and computer problems that finally ate away at their system until it crumbled. The CEO promises they have learned lessons to prevent the chaos in the future.
August 6, 2021
August 6, 2021
The Hermes Team is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Goat Patch
Brewing to collect 200 backpacks filled with supplies (pencils, erasers, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, pocket folders, colored pencils, Kleenex, hand sanitizer) to be distributed to children in need. Collection happening at Goat Patch Brewing (2727 N. Cascade Ave #123) August 12th from 4p to 7p.
August 6, 2021
Jonathan Toman with Peak Radar talks about what is happening in the Pikes Peak region.
August 6, 2021
Teller County Sheriffs looking for an escaped inmate, more schools announce their plans for student safety, your weather and more.
August 6, 2021
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson previews 'The Suicide Squad', 'Mr, Corman' and more.
August 6, 2021
ABC News Correspondent Tom Rivers has the latest on Greece's wildfire outbreak.
August 5, 2021
The Pueblo Police Department arrested the woman accused of attempting to shove her child into the trunk of a car.
August 5, 2021
President Biden is set to announce actions this afternoon aimed at cutting climate-warming emissions from US cars and trucks. The president will sign an executive order that calls for half of all new car sales in the country to be EVs by 2030. The EO is a goal, however, not a mandate – and therefore not enforceable. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and others) are on board with the plan, noting in a group statement that the goal can only be achieved “with the timely deployment” of the electric vehicle policies included in Biden’s infrastructure plan, which is currently working its way through Congress.
August 5, 2021
The White House's COVID Data Director said today the U.S. administered 864,000 doses of the vaccine in the last day, which included 585,000 first doses. That marks the highest single-day numbers in over a month. This comes as the Delta variant spreads and hospitalizations are rising among the unvaccinated. This comes as Yelp says there will be two new attributes added to business listings that can aid customers in understanding a location's vaccination requirements. The company says business listings can include whether proof of vaccination is required, and whether all staff are fully vaccinated. Users can also filter their searches using these attributes. The company says it will also be monitoring the pages of businesses that activate these attributes to protect against backlash for their vaccination policies.
August 5, 2021
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than 76,000 Coloradans are among the 6.2 million people in the U.S. – and over 50 million worldwide - living with the only major disease without prevention or a cure. What many people do not realize is that there are many programs and services available at no charge that can help families affected by Alzheimer’s cope with the disease and help their loved ones live better. Andrew Rogers was joined on 'The Extra' by RoseMary Jaramillo, Jim Herlihy, and Charlotte Long with the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado.
August 5, 2021
Diane Stine talks about the Gift of History fundraiser.
August 5, 2021
Two missing children have been found safe, a man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children, your weather and more.
August 5, 2021
ABC News Correspondent Jim Ryan has the latest from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
August 4, 2021
Jim continues his coverage from Tokyo this afternoon, and tell us what a Colorado Springs gold medalist plans to do for her mother.
August 4, 2021
A wrestler who currently lives and trains in Colorado Springs is making history at the Summer Olympics
August 4, 2021
Under heavy pressure from progressive Democrats to extend an eviction moratorium as millions of Americans faced being forced out of their homes, President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration would announce a new “safety valve” action. Shortly afterward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order barring evictions for 60 days in counties with “substantial and high levels” of community transmission.
August 4, 2021
Another day of problems for passengers flying Spirit as the airline cancels hundreds more flights because of ongoing issues with its computers, staffing shortages, and weather. It’s the fourth day of major flight cancellations. In a statement Spirit is apologizing today saying it is working to completely reboot its system by getting planes and crews where they need to be to start fresh on Thursday. Spirit is hoping to see cancellations come way down tomorrow but in the meantime passengers remain stranded in cities. Most have, though, now been given hotel vouchers so they are not sleeping at the airport anymore.
August 4, 2021
A group of outdoor recreation and land conservation nonprofits recently announced the launch of Elevate the Peak, a collective visioning initiative charged with the development of a 10-year implementation plan to guide current and future land conservation and recreation efforts in the Pikes Peak region. Becky Leinweber from the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance and Ashlee Sack from Fremont Adventure Recreation joined Andrew Rogers on ‘The Extra’ to discuss the important role land conservation and planning plays in our region’s economy and way of life.
August 4, 2021
Traci Marques with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center explains how they can help you with training to get a job.
August 4, 2021
Air quality health advisory is in effect, two suspects in custody after a standoff in Pueblo, your weather and more.
August 4, 2021
Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler talks about driving through flash flood areas.
August 4, 2021
Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief of Investopedia, looks at what is going on with the debt ceiling.
August 3, 2021
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is largely impacting the unvaccinated population in Colorado, despite breakthrough cases.
August 3, 2021
Jim continues his coverage from Tokyo at the olympic games.
August 3, 2021
ABC News Correspondent Jim Ryan has the latest from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
August 3, 2021
The Delta variant is impacting the unvaccinated, Department of Defense is requiring masks on all facilities, your weather and more.